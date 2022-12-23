Lewis County under a travel ban

Lewis County Sheriff's Department patrol car
Lewis County Sheriff's Department patrol car
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office has issued a travel ban for all of Lewis County.

The ban starts at 6 PM, Friday, December 23rd.

According to the sheriff’s office, travel has been limited to essential traffic only due to hazardous driving conditions.

That means travel is limited to:

  • Medical personnel
  • Fire, Law Enforcement, and Emergency Services Personnel
  • Government Officers
  • Highway Department, and Road Personnel
  • Any vehicle or person on their way to and from performing an immediately essential act associated with the preservation of life or property

