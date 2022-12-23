Lewis County under a travel ban

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office has issued a travel ban for all of Lewis County.

The ban starts at 6 PM, Friday, December 23rd.

According to the sheriff’s office, travel has been limited to essential traffic only due to hazardous driving conditions.

That means travel is limited to:

Medical personnel

Fire, Law Enforcement, and Emergency Services Personnel

Government Officers

Highway Department, and Road Personnel

Any vehicle or person on their way to and from performing an immediately essential act associated with the preservation of life or property

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.