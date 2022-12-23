Lewis County under a travel ban
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office has issued a travel ban for all of Lewis County.
The ban starts at 6 PM, Friday, December 23rd.
According to the sheriff’s office, travel has been limited to essential traffic only due to hazardous driving conditions.
That means travel is limited to:
- Medical personnel
- Fire, Law Enforcement, and Emergency Services Personnel
- Government Officers
- Highway Department, and Road Personnel
- Any vehicle or person on their way to and from performing an immediately essential act associated with the preservation of life or property
