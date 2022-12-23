National Grid crews gather in anticipation of storm-related outages

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In anticipation of the approaching storm, National Grid has assembled extra workers to help deal with power outages through the weekend.

High winds and heavy snowfall could cause trees and limbs to knock down power lines.

National Grid says it has brought in crews from as far away as Kentucky, Tennessee, and Canada.

There were scattered outages in Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties early Friday. You can check them out on National Grid’s outage map.

The bulk of the outages in Jefferson and St. Lawrence were in southern parts of both counties.

