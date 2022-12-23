National Grid crews gather in anticipation of storm-related outages

National Grid crews were gathered at the Hilton Garden Inn and the Holiday Inn in Watertown...
National Grid crews were gathered at the Hilton Garden Inn and the Holiday Inn in Watertown Thursday night, ready to deal with storm-related power outages.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 5:51 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In anticipation of the approaching storm, National Grid has assembled extra workers to help deal with power outages through the weekend.

High winds and heavy snowfall could cause trees and limbs to knock down power lines.

National Grid says it has brought in crews from as far away as Kentucky, Tennessee, and Canada.

There were scattered outages in Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties early Friday. You can check them out on National Grid’s outage map.

The bulk of the outages in Jefferson and St. Lawrence were in southern parts of both counties.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of the biomass facility at Fort Drum
Biomass plant that powers Fort Drum to close in March
(Source: MGN)
Blizzard warning issued for Jefferson County
Aerial view of Watertown Correctional Facility about a month before it closed in March 2021.
State panel makes recommendations affecting closed Watertown & Ogdensburg prisons
David Eads
Police: Watertown man sexually abused girl for years
Wake Up Weather
It might be cliché, but it’s the calm before the storm

Latest News

Wake Up Weather
Heavy snowfall & high winds through the weekend
7-day forecast
Friday AM weather
Snowmobile accident
Norfolk man killed in snowmobile crash
WWNY Last minute shopping before Christmas...and the storm