Nicholas J. Gallo, 66, of Massena

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Nicholas J. Gallo, age 66, passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer on December 13, 2022...
Nicholas J. Gallo, age 66, passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer on December 13, 2022 at Massena Hospital.(Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Nicholas J. Gallo, age 66, passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer on December 13, 2022 at Massena Hospital. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care and expertise of the Phillips Memorial Home in Massena.

As per the family’s wishes, a Celebration of Life will be held at their convenience at a later date.

Nicholas was born to the late Harriet E. (Miller) and Paul J. Gallo Sr. in Lake Placid on July 21, 1956. He enlisted into the United States Army and served his country proudly during the Vietnam Conflict then transitioned into the United States Navy serving aboard the USS Thomas C. Hart. After his honorable discharge, Nicholas returned to the area and began working in various kitchens and restaurants in Saranac Lake and Lake Placid, NY.

Nicholas is survived by his companion, Darlene Mclean of Massena, NY, his children; Lucas and wife Melanie Gallo of Las Vegas, NV, Benjamin and wife Shannon Gallo of Alabama, Nichole Gallo of Saranac Lake, Samantha Peets and husband Mark of Tupper Lake and Joshua Gallo of Tupper Lake. Nicholas is also survived by 11 grandchildren; Dominic Peets, Connor Coventry, Addison Heading, Kaedance Gallo, Easton Gallo, Grayson Gallo, Kennalee Gallo, Kashton Gallo, Blakely Gallo and Charley and Eliza Gallo.

Also Survived Nicholas are his brothers Paul, Steve, Fred and Anthony Gallo along with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Nicholas was predeceased by his a son Adam Gallo.

Friends and family are encouraged to share memories, photos and condolence online, by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Aaron S. Love, 31, of Wallace Road, tragically passed away early Thursday morning December 22,...
Aaron S. Love, 31, of Norfolk
A pleasant surprise for local lawmakers: Recommendations from the state’s Prison Redevelopment...
NYS looks at next steps for closed prisons
Candles
Charles W. Ashley, 65, of Canton
Candles
Darrel S. Barnes “Scott”, 60, of Bombay
Evelyn M. Comins passed away on Wednesday afternoon (December 21, 2023)
Evelyn M. Comins, 101, of Massena

Obituaries

Jimmy E. Burdo, age 66, passed away peacefully on December 12, 2022 at the Massena...
Jimmy E. Burdo, 66, of Massena
Roger L. Taylor, age 67 of Madrid, NY passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Rochester...
Roger L. Taylor, 67 of Madrid
This week on Blast from the Past, we go back to 2003 to find the right Christmas tree!
Blast form the Past: Tree shopping in 2003
Christopher D. Parker, age 36, of Fowler, NY passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on...
Christopher D. Parker, 36, of Fowler
Thermometer showing bitter cold temperature.
The winter storm has arrived- Here’s our most recent forecast!