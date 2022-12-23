Nicholas J. Gallo, 66, of Massena

Nicholas J. Gallo, age 66, passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer on December 13, 2022 at Massena Hospital. (Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Nicholas J. Gallo, age 66, passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer on December 13, 2022 at Massena Hospital. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care and expertise of the Phillips Memorial Home in Massena.

As per the family’s wishes, a Celebration of Life will be held at their convenience at a later date.

Nicholas was born to the late Harriet E. (Miller) and Paul J. Gallo Sr. in Lake Placid on July 21, 1956. He enlisted into the United States Army and served his country proudly during the Vietnam Conflict then transitioned into the United States Navy serving aboard the USS Thomas C. Hart. After his honorable discharge, Nicholas returned to the area and began working in various kitchens and restaurants in Saranac Lake and Lake Placid, NY.

Nicholas is survived by his companion, Darlene Mclean of Massena, NY, his children; Lucas and wife Melanie Gallo of Las Vegas, NV, Benjamin and wife Shannon Gallo of Alabama, Nichole Gallo of Saranac Lake, Samantha Peets and husband Mark of Tupper Lake and Joshua Gallo of Tupper Lake. Nicholas is also survived by 11 grandchildren; Dominic Peets, Connor Coventry, Addison Heading, Kaedance Gallo, Easton Gallo, Grayson Gallo, Kennalee Gallo, Kashton Gallo, Blakely Gallo and Charley and Eliza Gallo.

Also Survived Nicholas are his brothers Paul, Steve, Fred and Anthony Gallo along with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Nicholas was predeceased by his a son Adam Gallo.

