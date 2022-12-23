Norfolk man killed in snowmobile crash

TOWN OF LOUISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A 31-year-old St. Lawrence County man died early Thursday morning after his snowmobile struck a fallen tree.

State police said Aaron Love of Norfolk was traveling on the snowmobile trail off Wallace Road in the town of Louisville at around 3 a.m.

According to troopers, Love was thrown from the snowmobile when it struck a fallen tree.

Love was taken to Massena Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

State police were assisted by Massena fire and rescue, and Louisville fire and rescue.

Love was a volunteer firefighter for the Louisville Fire Department. He was not on duty at the time of the incident.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

