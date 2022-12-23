Reminder: Travel advisories through the weekend

(WWNY) - You might want to rethink any travel plans and family gatherings you had planned for the weekend.

Sheriff’ offices in St. Lawrence and Jefferson counties have issued no-unnecessary-travel advisories because of winter storm conditions expected to start Friday afternoon. Both advisories start at 1 p.m. Friday and last for the duration of posted blizzard warnings.

Lewis County has issued a travel advisory until further notice.

Heavy snow and high winds through Christmas weekend will make travel extremely difficult to impossible. We can expect whiteout conditions and slippery roads.

