Reminder: Travel advisories through the weekend

Winter Storm
Winter Storm(MGN, Pixabay)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 6:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WWNY) - You might want to rethink any travel plans and family gatherings you had planned for the weekend.

Sheriff’ offices in St. Lawrence and Jefferson counties have issued no-unnecessary-travel advisories because of winter storm conditions expected to start Friday afternoon. Both advisories start at 1 p.m. Friday and last for the duration of posted blizzard warnings.

Lewis County has issued a travel advisory until further notice.

Heavy snow and high winds through Christmas weekend will make travel extremely difficult to impossible. We can expect whiteout conditions and slippery roads.

