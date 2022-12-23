Richard Sherman “Rick” Goldsmith, 74, of Brantingham

Richard Sherman "Rick" Goldsmith, 74, a longtime resident of Long Point Road, passed away at his home on November 02, 2022. (Funeral Home)

BRANTINGHAM, New York (WWNY) - Richard Sherman “Rick” Goldsmith, 74, a longtime resident of Long Point Road, passed away at his home on November 02, 2022. He was born September 16, 1948 in Ashtabula, Ohio, the son of Richard W. Goldsmith and Priscilla (Sherman) Goldsmith.

He is survived by his life partner Karin Hennigan of Brantingham, NY, his brother Doug Goldsmith of Cameron Park, CA, niece Brittany Erez and husband Ishai, their two daughters Sivan and Meytal of Arcata, CA and nephew Brannum Goldsmith, CA. Also brother & sister in-laws Dan and Elly Hennigan , nieces Michelle (Darren) Siemes, Melissa (Rick) Furman and nephew Corey Hennigan. Seven great nieces and nephews, Joshua, Brandon and Danielle Furman, Mason Gillespie, Max and Chloe Hennigan, all of Ashtabula county Ohio and Madeline Hennigan & Connor Dykeman of Lowville, NY.

Rick “Goldy” attended Harbor High school in Ashtabula to 10th grade then went on to Kiski in Saltsburg, PA. There he excelled in pole-vaulting, long jump and football. The football team went undefeated his senior year! If you have stopped by his office you know he was quite proud and would show you his award for being inducted into the Kiski Football Hall of fame in 2018. He graduated from Kiski in 1966 and went on to Rutgers State University on a football scholarship. In 1970 he enrolled at Kent State University (Kent, Ohio) where he met Karin. Through a co-op program he went four years to Kent and one year to University of Michigan to receive duel Bachelor of Science degrees in Fisheries Biology & Natural Resources in 1975.

He and Karin then moved back to Ashtabula where he was a commercial fisherman on Lake Erie for 3yrs. Folks will remember that at their annual fish fries, to the cheers of his friends, he became “infamous” for biting fish heads off while cleaning the fish. In 1978, after taking a 6 weeks class in telephone wire cable spicing, he and Karin moved to Southern California were he began his career in Telecommunications. In 1985 he moved to Rhinebeck, NY to work for Harris-McBurney Telelcommunications. A job assignment in Lewis County led them to discover beautiful Brantingham Lake where he eventually opened his own company, North Coast Communications Inc. (NCCI) later to be renamed Northern Cable Construction Inc. Rick employed many local people over the years and was referred to as “God Father” by some.

The love of the Adirondacks and the community led Rick & Karin to make their home here; now for 36 years. Rick enjoyed waterfowl hunting and helped lead the Lewis County Ducks Unlimited chapter for many years. He also loved rowing his Adirondack Guide Boat and won first place many times in the Adirondack Canoe Classic “The 90-miler”. He enjoyed many sports over the years including SCUBA diving, salt water fishing, windsurfing, motorcycle riding, backpacking, mountain biking, kayaking, boating, golf, racquet ball and down hill, x-country & water skiing. He was an avid reader and enjoyed making custom fishing rods for his friends. He also grew some of the sweetest tomatoes on the Lake.

He loved animals and could often be seen cruising the lake in his Party Barge with our Golden Retrievers; first Boomer then later Gus.

Uncle Rick will probably best be remembered for his " Death Rides” in The Baja (ski boat) and his card tricks, particularly “The Card Trick”...best ever.

A Celebation of Life gathering will be held in the Summer of 2023 and announced at a later date.

Condolences can be sent to: Doug Goldsmith & Family, 3434 B LaCienda Way, Cameron Park, CA 95682 and

Karin Hennigan & Family, PO Box 397, Brantingham, NY 13312.

Condolences may also be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com

Memorial donations can be made to the Lewis County Humane Society, 6390 Pine Grove Rd., Glenfield , NY 13343 or the

3-G Volunteer Fire Dept., 6229 Blue St., Glenfield, NY 13343.

