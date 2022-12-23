Roger L. Taylor, 67 of Madrid

Roger L. Taylor, age 67 of Madrid, NY passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Rochester General Hospital. (Funeral Home)

MADRID, New York (WWNY) - Roger L. Taylor, age 67 of Madrid, NY passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Rochester General Hospital. Family and friends are welcome to call Phillips Memorial Home on Monday December 26, 2022 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM and 5:00 to 7:00 PM. Funeral Services will be held at the Phillips Memorial Home, Madrid on Tuesday December 27, 2022 at 10:00 AM with Rev. Richard Lenz officiating. Burial will to be held in the spring at the convenience of the family.

A Celebration of Rogers’s Life will be held immediately following the funeral services at the Madrid Community Center.

Rogers’s life began on December 24, 1954 born to Connie Wright Taylor and the late Glenn Cecil Taylor. It was through them that he learned to be the hard working and loving man that he became. He was a Christmas Eve baby and Christmas was always his favorite holiday. His big heart wanted everyone to remember that he wanted everyone to always enjoy his favorite time of the year with joy and peace.

He married the love of his life Barbara Barkley on November 11, 1978. They went on to have three beautiful children in which his world revolved, Kylie Ann, Roger Jr. (Bucky), and Wendy Jo.

He started his career working in the woods, logging and truck driving over the road, he went on to work for Vermont Rail and worked as a conductor and as a manager. He had many hobbies that varied from woodworking, motorcycles (riding & building), gardening, and most of all making memories with his family and friends. Roger was never an idle man and was always building things and always could be found teaching people how to do things that he loved to be doing. He was an amazing son, husband, brother, brother in law, cousin, father, and most of all “Grampie”, not only to his own children but to many others also. The love that Roger had for children always showed in his smile and the sparkle in his eyes, and that will be remembered by many forever.

Roger is survived by his wife Barbara, daughters; Kylie Taylor and Kenny Chambers and Wendy and Troy Miller, along with his daughter in law Jennifer LaRock Taylor. His cherished grandchildren, Dylan, Myriah, Zoey, Blake, and Maximus. His mother Connie Taylor. Brothers Everette (Nancy) Taylor, Duane Taylor, David (Holly) Taylor, James Taylor, and Glenn (Bonnie) Taylor. Sisters Kim (Steve) Basford, Brenda (Paul) Preston, and Anette (Chris) Rover. His brothers and sisters in law Diana (Mike) Jackson, Sharon (John) Ross, Sandy (David) French, Debbie (Bill) Kieffer, Brian (Lisa) Barkley, and Charlie (Monica) Barkley. Coming from such a large and loving family he leaves behind many cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles along with so many friends in which he considered family! Roger is also survived by many children, some grown and some still growing that he left his mark on was considered “Dad” and “Grampie” to them also.

Roger was predeceased by his father, Glenn Cecil Taylor, father and mother in-law, Donlad and Carmen Barkley and multiple brothers and brother in laws, and his beloved best friend Jerry Poste. Roger had also suffered the tragic loss of his son Bucky, which broke his heart that he was never able to heal from and it is with comfort to know that he has gone home to be with his son.

Roger’s legend will live on forever in our hearts and his traits that he left to his grandsons and granddaughters. His bond with these children were like no other.

Memorial contributions can be acknowledged with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital; 2 Pine West Plaza #202, Albany, New York 12205, www.stjude.org/donate

Memorial contributions can be acknowledged with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital; 2 Pine West Plaza #202, Albany, New York 12205, www.stjude.org/donate

