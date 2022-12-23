Samaritan services closing early due to weather

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Samaritan Health clinics, family health centers, and other services are closing early Friday because of the impending winter storm.

Here’s what’s closing at noon:

- Adams Family Health Center

- Clayton Family Health Center

- LeRay Family Health Center

- Samaritan Gastroenterology

- Samaritan Health and Wellness Plaza

- Samaritan Dermatology

- Samaritan Pulmonology

- Samaritan General Surgery

- Samaritan Orthopedics

- Samaritan Rheumatology

- Samaritan Urology

- Samaritan Pain Management Center

- Samaritan Lab and Imaging – Watertown Health and Wellness Plaza

- Samaritan Wound Care Center

- Samaritan Medical Practice – Ear, Nose and Throat Group

Samaritan’s Women’s Wellness and Breast Care The Walker Center for Cancer Care will be close at 2 p.m.

Samaritan Outpatient Behavioral Health and Addiction Services is open until noon and will only offer telehealth appointments after noon.

Samaritan Lab and Imaging at Coffeen Street in Watertown, is closed Friday.

Samaritan Medical Center remains open 24/7. Call 911 for emergency health situations.

