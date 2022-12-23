Thousand Islands Bridge traffic restricted due to weather

ALEXANDIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - The Thousand Islands Bridge Authority has issued a travel restriction for crossing the bridge due to weather conditions.

A restriction has been put in place for light weight high profile vehicle. That includes commercial vehicles weighing less than 60,000 lbs, RVs, buses, and empty trailers as well as other high profile vehicles.

Those vehicles are restricted from using the bridge until wind speeds reduce.

