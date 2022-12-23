TV Dinner: Cocktails for the season
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Some people like to raise their holiday spirit with, well, spirits.
Chef Chris Manning shows us two specialty cocktails perfect for Christmas and New Year’s — or anytime, really.
Maple Manhattans will keep you warm and Tres Leches Rum Punch is a lighter alternative to egg nog.
Recipes for pitchers of the cocktails are below.
Maple Manhattan
- 16 ounces rye whiskey
- ½ cup sweet vermouth
- 1 cup maple syrup
- 2-3 dashes angostura bitters
Mix ingredients together and pour over ice. Garnish each drink with orange wedge, lemon wedge, and maraschino cherries.
Tres Leches Rum Punch
- 1 12-ounce can evaporated milk
- 1 14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk
- 1 15-ounce can coconut milk
- 1 cup white rum
- 1 teaspoon pumpkin spice
- Cinnamon-sugar mixture
Mix all ingredients together and pour over ice. Top each drink with cinnamon and sugar and garnish with a wedge of lime.
