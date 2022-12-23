TV Dinner: Cocktails for the season

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Some people like to raise their holiday spirit with, well, spirits.

Chef Chris Manning shows us two specialty cocktails perfect for Christmas and New Year’s — or anytime, really.

Maple Manhattans will keep you warm and Tres Leches Rum Punch is a lighter alternative to egg nog.

Recipes for pitchers of the cocktails are below.

Maple Manhattan

- 16 ounces rye whiskey

- ½ cup sweet vermouth

- 1 cup maple syrup

- 2-3 dashes angostura bitters

Mix ingredients together and pour over ice. Garnish each drink with orange wedge, lemon wedge, and maraschino cherries.

Tres Leches Rum Punch

- 1 12-ounce can evaporated milk

- 1 14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk

- 1 15-ounce can coconut milk

- 1 cup white rum

- 1 teaspoon pumpkin spice

- Cinnamon-sugar mixture

Mix all ingredients together and pour over ice. Top each drink with cinnamon and sugar and garnish with a wedge of lime.

