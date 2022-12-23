Violet R. Harris, 79, of Norwood

Violet R. Harris passed away suddenly at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital on Sunday morning, December 18, 2022. (Funeral Home)

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Services for Violet R. Harris, 79, a resident of 70 Reynolds Road, Norwood, will be announced at a later date in the springtime. Violet passed away suddenly at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital on Sunday morning, December 18, 2022. Violet is survived by her longtime companion, William Waiculonis, Norwood; her three children, Jeffrey, Melinda and Karen, several step-children and step-great-grandchildren. Violet is also survived by a brother Leon Ellis and a sister Pearl Harper as well as several nieces and nephews. Violet was pre-deceased by brothers James, David, Harry and Gordon Ellis and her sisters Virginia Gilchrist and Dorothy Backus.

Born in Harrisville, NY to the late Leon and Pearl LaRock Ellis, Violet was a homemaker and previously worked at the ARC. In her free time, she enjoyed fishing, playing lottery tickets, playing cards and going to rummage sales. Most of all, enjoyed the holidays, especially Christmas, and time spent with her family, especially Brianna and Jacob Waiculonis and Brooke Regan. Memorial donations can be made to a charity of one’s choice and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com .

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.