William A. Dallas, 91, formerly of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - William A. Dallas, 91, formerly of Sunset Ridge, Watertown and Cedar Cove, Henderson, died Wednesday morning at his home at Ives Hill Retirement Community.

Bill was born on May 12, 1931 in Watertown, NY to Angelo and Vasiliki Dallaportas. He had three sisters, Helen, Joyce, and Dina. He was a graduate of Watertown High School and a graduate of the University at Buffalo. In 1957, as class president, he graduated from the Dental School of the University at Buffalo. Before specializing in the field of orthodontics, Dr. Dallas fulfilled his military deferment by serving as a dental officer in the U.S. Public Health Service, providing dental care to Native Americans in North and South Dakota, and White Earth, Minnesota. On a brief visit home from his service he met and fell in love with his future wife Katherine; proposing the day after they met. Upon his full return of service, he married Katherine Fragatos on August 16th 1959 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox church in Montreal, Quebec.

The couple resided in Buffalo for two years, when Bill returned to the University at Buffalo to complete his degree in orthodontics. He was awarded a fellowship and studied facial reconstruction for oncology patients in New York City. In 1961 the couple returned to Watertown and Dr. Dallas began his practice of orthodontics. His office was at 723 Washington Street where he served the orthodontic needs of the North Country for more than 35 years, and is remembered well by many of his former patients. Dr. Dallas enjoyed working with his hands and took great pride in being able to help patients achieve a beautiful smile they could be proud of. He was president of the Jefferson County Dental Society from 1963-1964 and a long-time member of the Watertown Rotary Club.

He is survived by his three daughters and their husbands, Vivian and Tony Crupi of Black River, Cynthia and John Krake, of Henderson, and Andrea and Eric DeLaGarza, also of Henderson; 5 Grandchildren, Nicole Bush, Christopher and Peter Krake, Katherine and Will DeLaGarza; and one great grand-daughter; several nieces and nephews, and his sister Helen Dennis.

He was pre-deceased by his beloved wife of forty-two years, Katherine; as well as his sisters, Joyce Dallaportas, and Dina Halferty.

In addition to many hobbies that included, model airplane building, watercolor painting, sketching, wood carving, and photography, Bill was an outdoor enthusiast and sportsman. He enjoyed bird hunting and fly fishing and had a great love of the Adirondack Mountains and Lake Ontario. He shared this love of the outdoors with his family. Many fond early family memories originate from time spent at the cottage on Green Pond where his daughters learned about trout fishing and a love of the woods. In wintertime, family ski days were a common occurrence and he was known to warm up cold hands and share a snickers bar on the ski lift. The adventures continued in the summer months, sailing and boating on the lake. There are too many wonderful memories to recount but he will forever be remembered by

his daughters as a loving, protective, and involved father who cared deeply for his family and prioritized time spent together. He was funny, and playful, and the very best kind of father any daughter could ever hope to have. He will be missed beyond measure.

The family would like to extend sincere and heartfelt thanks to his caregivers, Lisa Perry, Mona Lentine, and Mary Anderson; as well as special thank you to Anna Patterson and all the staff members at Ives Hill Retirement Community.

Funeral Service will take place Tuesday, December 27th at 1:00 pm at St. Vasilios Greek Orthodox Church at 502 Franklin Street. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to St. Vasilios Greek Orthodox Church or the Northern New York Community Foundation. https://nnycf.org/giving/donate-online/

