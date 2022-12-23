A year to remember: Copenhagen ladies take state hoops title

We continue our look back at North Country sports teams that brought home title in 2022 by taking a look at the Copenhagen girls basketball team — a squad that made history at the school in 2022.

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - The 2021-22 season was a magical one for the Copenhagen Lady Golden Knights.

Coach Natalie Scott’s team rolled through the Frontier League’s D Division regular and postseason undefeated and advanced to the Section III Class D championship game where they beat Poland 58-40 to advance to the state playoffs.

“We kind of looked at the season in terms of chapters of a book,” Scott said. “We had season one, which was our regular Frontier League season. We had chapter two, which was the playoffs. Chapter three was the sectionals, so we just closed the chapter on that.”

All that stood between Copenhagen and chapter four — their first trip to the state final four — were the Heuvelton Lady Bulldogs. Copenhagen would beat Heuvelton 45-34 at Jefferson Community College to punch their ticket to Hudson Valley Community College and the final four.

“We just, you know, we made school history here today,” Scott said. “There’s never been a basketball team to go to the state final four. We’re just so ecstatic and happy right now and we got more to go.”

In the state semifinals, the Lady Golden Knights would square off against Hartford and win that contest 51-40 to move within one game of their ultimate goal.

In the state Class D final against Sherman, the Lady Golden Knights would win their 17th and final game of the season 47-39 to win their first-ever state basketball title and finish a magical year with a 24-2 record.

“We — a lot of things,” senior center Charli Carroll said. “Offense, we did great, defense, we stayed on our feet and intensity we kept up and rebounding we eventually got back to that.”

“We really kept each other like up and confident and we never brought each other down,” senior center Raegan Dalrymple said, “and we always had the excitement and just wanted to go all the way.”

The 2021-22 Copenhagen girls’ basketball team, a team that will go down in history as one of the best Frontier League basketball teams to ever take the court.

