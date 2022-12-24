CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - John “Jack” Hanlin of Chaumont, NY and Zephyrhills, FL heard the call up yonder and left this world on December 22nd, 2022.

He entered this world on December 17th, 1928 the son of John Hanlin and Cecelia (Ross) Hanlin.

Jack attended schools in Erie, PA and obtained a diploma at Watertown High School in Watertown, NY. He received a Bachelor of Arts Degree from St. Lawrence University, Canton, NY and completed graduate studies at Syracuse University.

His military service included the Army Air Force at the end of World War II. Jack reentered the Army and served in the occupation of Japan. He became part of the Korean War July 1950 with the 1st Cavalry Invasion in Korea and awarded seven Campaign Battle Stars and other medals as well as an Honorable Discharge October 1952.

Mr. Hanlin met his future wife Teresa Wright at the U.S.O in Watertown, NY and they were married May 30th, 1953 at the First Presbyterian Church in Watertown, NY. John had many interests including boxing, dancing, commercial scuba diving, wood working, and gardening.

He was employed in the Federal Civil Service at Pine Camp, Fort Drum, and Fort Niagara. Mr. Hanlin was a Social Studies teacher at Cape Vincent Central School, a social worker in the Department of Social Services as well as a probation officer. In 1972 John received a faculty appointment as assistant professor at Jefferson Community College in the Criminal Justice Program. Since 1987 he has been retired, to some degree.

John has been associated with the Jefferson County Civil Defense, Youth Advisory Board, Arson Task Force, Chairman of Civil Service Employees Association, Northern Federation of Law Enforcement Officers and Charter Life No. 55 Member of the Korean War Veterans Association.

Mr. Hanlin is survived by his son Mark(Roxann) Hanlin of Chaumont, NY, granddaughters Kylie Hanlin, Florida, Katelyn Hanlin Buffalo, NY, Kirstyn Leone Watertown, NY, Grandson Rocky Ojeda Rome, NY and Great Grandson Odin Leone Watertown, NY as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews in Erie, PA. He was preceded in death by his wife Teresa Wright Hanlin on October 13th, 2013, his parents John Hanlin June 21st, 1981, and Cecelia Hanlin September 16th, 1975, and a sister Mary Hanlin Harvilla November 29th, 2002.

Burial will be at Cedar Grove II Cemetery RFD Chaumont, NY at a future date.

A memorial offering may be made to anyone of your choice to Lyme Heritage Center P.O. Box 285 Chaumont, NY 13622

Arrangements have been entrusted to Becker-Cleveland Funeral Home, Chaumont, NY.

Online condolences may be made at clevelandfhinc.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.