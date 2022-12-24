John Norris Hyde,, 82, of Clayton

Mr. John Norris Hyde of 37471 New State Route 12, Clayton, 82, passed away Monday, December 19, 2022, at the Samaritan Medical Center following a long illness. (Source: Funeral Home)

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Mr. John Norris Hyde of 37471 New State Route 12, Clayton, 82, passed away Monday, December 19, 2022, at the Samaritan Medical Center following a long illness. Services will be on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at the T.R. Jetty Funeral Home in Clayton NY. Calling hours will be from 12:00 to 1:30 PM, with a short funeral service following, officiated by Pastor Kevin Reff. Internment at the St. Lawrence Union Cemetery to be scheduled in the Spring. A Celebration of Life honoring John is planned at the LaFargeville American Legion beginning at 4:00 PM.

John was born on July 8, 1940, to Norris and Mildred (Peters) Hyde in LaFargeville, NY. He attended the one room School house in Clayton Center and later Clayton School. John married his love, Karen Wilson, on November 7, 1969 at LaFargeville Methodist Church.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years Karen; daughter, Renee Timmins and husband Ron (Laquey MO); son John N. Hyde II and companion Lindsey Garnsey (LaFargeville NY); son Wesley Hyde and companion Emily Sullivan (Clayton NY); son Marcus Hyde (LaFargeville NY); grandsons, Christopher Hyde, Rhyder Timmins, Hunter Schafer, Lian Hyde; granddaughters, Rhiannon Hyde, Jami Schafer, Alexandria Timmins, Alicen Ventura, Jillian Schafer, Emma Hyde; brother and sister-in-law, James and Sandra Hyde; sister and brother-in-law, Elaine and Joseph Carney; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Thomas and Kris Wilson; and many cherished nieces and nephews, along with extended family and friends. John was preceded in death by his sister, Joyce Hyde (Clayton NY); sister, Celia Livingston (Watertown NY) and brother, Douglas Hyde (Mayflower Community TX).

John retired in 2006 from Co-generation Plant on Fort Drum as a heavy equipment operator. He was employed at General Crush Stone for many years. During his truck driving career at Anchor Motor Freight, he become a member of the Million Mile Club and the Teamsters Union 687. John was also self-employed as an owner operator.

Mr. Hyde was a lifelong member of the Aldrich Fish and Game Club. He enjoyed passing on his knowledge about hunting. His favorite pastime was working with his family making memories and telling stories about family history while producing maple syrup. John was an Antique Tractor enthusiast. He has been known to buy and sell a tractor or two. When not hunting, he liked competing in turkey shoots, having a Genesee with the guys, and dancing with his wife.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to send kids to camp to:

Aldrich Fish and Game Club, Hyde Fund, C/O Millie Gawarecki - Kids to Camp, 9212 State Route 26,

Lee Center, NY 13363

Condolences can be made at trjetty.com

