National Grid to help customers without power, will hand out water and dry ice

National Grid
National Grid(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - National Grid testifies to what they’ve seen come from the blizzard.

They say field workers are facing gale-force winds, and impassable roads. And power outages happening right now? The company expects some of them, including the islands on the St. Lawrence River, to take 48 hours to fix after the storm subsides.

Sunday at the Watertown CitiBus facility, National Grid will hand out free dry ice and bottle water to its customers from 11 AM - 3 PM. If you come, you need to bring a cooler.

