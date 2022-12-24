Neighbors lend a helping hand in Watertown, shoveling the community out

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As the storm shifted direction, driveways and sidewalks in Watertown got busy.

A big snow blower was just the ticket for the two feet of snow that fell on the city before the storm tacked north.

But there was plenty of the old-fashioned way of getting cars free and clearing out driveways, as well. On Ward Street, we ran into a couple of men who shoveled not only their own driveways, but those of several of their neighbors as well. They were determined to keep ahead of the storm.

“Well, you do it when you got a foot of snow better than when you’ve got three feet of snow, you’re not working three times as hard just to move the stuff. So just keep at it, keep it down low as much as you can,” said Greg Geyer.

" Stay ahead of it. Don’t get buried in,” said Jason Baker.

They said it’s a neighborhood kind of thing, each of them shovel out four or five of their neighbors.

