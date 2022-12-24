Neighbors lend a helping hand in Watertown, shoveling the community out

As the storm shifted direction, driveways and sidewalks in Watertown got busy.
As the storm shifted direction, driveways and sidewalks in Watertown got busy.(wwny)
By John Moore
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As the storm shifted direction, driveways and sidewalks in Watertown got busy.

A big snow blower was just the ticket for the two feet of snow that fell on the city before the storm tacked north.

But there was plenty of the old-fashioned way of getting cars free and clearing out driveways, as well. On Ward Street, we ran into a couple of men who shoveled not only their own driveways, but those of several of their neighbors as well. They were determined to keep ahead of the storm.

“Well, you do it when you got a foot of snow better than when you’ve got three feet of snow, you’re not working three times as hard just to move the stuff. So just keep at it, keep it down low as much as you can,” said Greg Geyer.

" Stay ahead of it. Don’t get buried in,” said Jason Baker.

They said it’s a neighborhood kind of thing, each of them shovel out four or five of their neighbors.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Lawrence County Sheriff's Office
Travel ban extended in St. Lawrence County
It only took 3 minutes for the city to be swallowed up by the storm, catching people by surprise.
Jefferson County: State of Emergency declared - TRAVEL BAN
Travel Advisory
Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence counties issue travel advisories
Warming Center generic
Saturday: 3700 Power Outages in Jefferson County
Thermometer showing bitter cold temperature.
Things are getting worse- Here’s our most recent look at the blizzard!

Latest News

Special report
Live storm update
11 a.m. live special report
11 a.m. live special report
The blizzard of ‘22: A snowstorm that will be remembered, if not in the history books,...
The blizzard of ‘22: A storm to be remembered
11 a.m. live special report
Live special report: Officials urge people to stay off roads