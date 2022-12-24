Officers rescue moose stuck in frozen lake for hours

Officers rescued a moose stuck in a frozen lake for hours. (Source: KXLY, WA DEPT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE, PAULA PERSHALL-GILBERT, CNN)
By Esther Bower
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPOKANE, Wash. (KXLY) - Rescuers in Washington state helped save a moose trapped in icy water this week.

Authorities in Spokane said the animal got stuck in the water and was trying its hardest to stay afloat.

“We typically don’t do a lot of rescuing animals out of the ice because it’s too risky for human safety,” said Severin Erickson, an officer with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

But the conditions came together this day for authorities to help rescue the moose safely.

The operation took over five hours, numerous lassos, and all the strength the team had to pull the animal to shore.

The moose recovered in officer Erickson’s arms for a bit and was soon back on her feet.

Copyright 2022 KXLY via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Lawrence County Sheriff's Office
Travel ban extended in St. Lawrence County
It only took 3 minutes for the city to be swallowed up by the storm, catching people by surprise.
Jefferson County: State of Emergency declared - TRAVEL BAN
Travel Advisory
Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence counties issue travel advisories
Warming Center generic
Saturday: 3700 Power Outages in Jefferson County
Thermometer showing bitter cold temperature.
Things are getting worse- Here’s our most recent look at the blizzard!

Latest News

Special report
Live storm update
11 a.m. live special report
11 a.m. live special report
Winter storm impacts the US. (CNN NEWS12 NEW JERSEY KSL WLEX DOUGLAS COUNTY KANSAS GOVERNMENT...
Mega storm turns deadly, snarls Christmas travel
FILE - In this combination of photos, Republican Kari Lake, left, appears before a PBS...
Lake loses suit over her defeat in Arizona governor’s race
Raymond Roberts Sr. says he has played the same lottery numbers for more than 20 years.
Veteran uses ‘intuition’ to win 6 lottery prizes in same drawing for more than $1 million