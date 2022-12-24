Police: Woman tracks down stolen car, kills 2 men at gas station

Police in St. Louis say a woman has been arrested after shooting two men at a gas station. (Source: KMOV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis County woman is charged with two counts of first-degree murder after she tracked down her stolen car and allegedly killed two men outside a gas station, police said.

Demesha Coleman, 35, of Spanish Lake, was charged Thursday in the deaths of Darius Jackson, 19, and Joseph Farrar, 49. Another man was shot in the head during the shootout but survived.

It was not immediately clear which, if any, of the three men were suspected of stealing Coleman’s car, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Surveillance video showed Coleman walking up to a Hyundai Tucson at the gas station with a man who was also carrying a weapon, according to a police detective. Police have not released the man’s name.

The video shows Coleman opening the car door with her gun raised, while the man opens another door, also with his gun raised.

Coleman opened fire and sparked the shootout, police said.

She told detectives during a recorded interview that she went to the gas station to take her stolen car back, police said.

Coleman, who has no prior criminal history, is charged with two counts of murder, one count of assault and three counts of armed criminal action. Online court records do not name an attorney for Coleman.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travel Advisory
Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence counties issue travel advisories
(Source: MGN)
Blizzard warning issued for Jefferson County
File photo of the biomass facility at Fort Drum
Biomass plant that powers Fort Drum to close in March
David Eads
Police: Watertown man sexually abused girl for years
Aerial view of Watertown Correctional Facility about a month before it closed in March 2021.
State panel makes recommendations affecting closed Watertown & Ogdensburg prisons

Latest News

NYS looks at next steps for closed prisons
The winter storm has arrived- Here’s our most recent forecast!
Blast form the Past: Tree shopping in 2003
Lake and river communities battle winds and waves as the storm surges
The winter storm hit quickly, Watertown buckles down