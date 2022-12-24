Services Rescheduled: Michelle Gentile
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Services for Michelle Gentile scheduled for Monday, December 26th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home have been postponed to a later date due to the weather. A notice of the rescheduled day and times of the services will be published when scheduled.
Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.
