St. Lawrence County pulls plows, issues travel ban

St. Lawrence County Sheriff's Office
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 9:33 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Plows and fire trucks have been pulled off St. Lawrence County roads late Friday because of the lack of visibility.

Also, the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has issued a State of Emergency Travel Ban.

The ban is effective through 8 AM December 24th, due to deteriorating road conditions and poor visibility.

The sheriff’s office says no one should be on the roads unless required to for work or an emergency situation.

The sheriff’s office asks that you remain off the roads and to contact 911 for emergency assistance.

