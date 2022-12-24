States of Emergency and travel bans still in effect - A look at the difficult conditions

HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - The situation in St. Lawrence County is amplified compared to Jefferson County. We spoke with Matt Denner, Director of Emergency Services, and he has a lot of information, including stranded motorists, warming centers, and road closures.

“Currently, we have over 70 stranded motorists at our warming stations between Hammond Fire Department and Brier Hill Fire Dept. 90 % of them are out of town, passing through and they are getting stuck. We do have cots and blankets and water at Brier Hill and we’re working with the Red Cross to get more blankets and cots over to Hammond. Last night, we had 30 people at Hammond and they had to sleep on a concrete floor. We have State Highway 12 closed off from Jefferson County,” said Denner.

Even snowplow drivers have had a hard time seeing in all three counties. Some found themselves in tough situations such as plows turned right over in Jefferson County after going to far onto the shoulder of the road.

And we received a video showing a driver going around 5 miles an hour near Copenhagen at 3 AM Saturday morning saying he was using the road signs to know where he was.

It’s pretty scary to be out in those conditions and officials are asking people not to be as travel bans are active in Jefferson and St. Lawrence Counties and an unnecessary travel advisory is listed for Lewis County.

