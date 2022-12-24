Stocking up in Watertown as people get a break from the storm

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A lot of businesses were closed Saturday, but some that stayed open enjoyed extra business.

The Washington Street Plaza in Watertown was fairly busy at midday as shoppers took advantage of a break in the action to stock up on essentials.

”I am visiting from Alabama and it’s a lot warmer there. The in-laws, getting some last minute groceries,” said Dan Erickson.

“Just picking up some last minute groceries, just a couple extra items during a lull in the storm, yup,” said Patrick Currier of Watertown.

The manager of the Piggy Wiggly was manning one of the checkout lanes but told 7news the store was adequately staffed. He had planned to stay open until 5 PM but then moved closing time up to 3 PM.

