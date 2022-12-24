Stocking up in Watertown as people get a break from the storm

By John Moore
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A lot of businesses were closed Saturday, but some that stayed open enjoyed extra business.

The Washington Street Plaza in Watertown was fairly busy at midday as shoppers took advantage of a break in the action to stock up on essentials.

”I am visiting from Alabama and it’s a lot warmer there. The in-laws, getting some last minute groceries,” said Dan Erickson.

“Just picking up some last minute groceries, just a couple extra items during a lull in the storm, yup,” said Patrick Currier of Watertown.

The manager of the Piggy Wiggly was manning one of the checkout lanes but told 7news the store was adequately staffed. He had planned to stay open until 5 PM but then moved closing time up to 3 PM.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Lawrence County Sheriff's Office
Travel ban extended in St. Lawrence County
It only took 3 minutes for the city to be swallowed up by the storm, catching people by surprise.
Jefferson County: State of Emergency declared - TRAVEL BAN
Travel Advisory
Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence counties issue travel advisories
Warming Center generic
Saturday: 3700 Power Outages in Jefferson County
Special report
Live storm update: See current conditions across the north country

Latest News

Special report
Live storm update
National Grid
National Grid to help customers without power, will hand out water and dry ice
Neighbors lend a helping hand in Watertown, shoveling the community out
States of Emergency and travel bans still in effect - A look at the difficult conditions