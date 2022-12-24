Treacherous traveling leaves many stranded and scrambling in Alex Bay

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - The drive north on Interstate 81 at 7 AM Saturday morning- Seeing 20 feet in front of you was considered good driving conditions.

At the base of the Thousand Islands Bridge, 18 wheelers were socked in with snow. One trucker hauling an empty trailer couldn’t go across the Thousand Islands Bridge because of the gusty winds. He chose to wait 18 hours.

“A lot of difficulties. Getting blown all over the road - no traction. Better off being parked,” said trucker David Hobart.

Others were on the go, hitting an Alex Bay grocery store. Finding something that was open wasn’t very easy.

“Very happy. Very happy that they were able to come in and find what they were looking for,” said Joe Primeau at the Walton Street Market.

And power outages! We found one Wellesley Island resident in Alex Bay who had been without power since 2 AM Saturday morning.

“I have a wood stove, but I need power to push the heat around. So I decided not to wait and I went out and got the generator out of the shed. Got it running with my 15 year old son and he learned how to fire up a generator and back in business,” said Thomas Welson.

