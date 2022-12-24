Warming center opens in Cape Vincent

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - More than 1,100 customers in the Cape Vincent area are without power as of 9pm Friday.

As a result, the Cape Vincent Fire Department is a warming center, according to Joe Plummer, the Director of Jefferson County Fire and Emergency Management.

7NEWS’ John Kubis tells us wind speeds in the area have been between 40-50 miles per hour.

There is no estimated time for the restoration of power at this time.

A National Grid spokesperson tells 7NEWS, “Our crews have not yet been able to evaluate the cause of the service interruption, but resources are on their way to make the first assessments and begin repairs.”

