Watertown CitiBus services suspended until Tuesday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown CitiBus is suspending services through Monday, December 26th, 2022.

They plan to resume service on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.

CitiBus was previously scheduled not to run on Monday, December 26th in observance of the Christmas Holiday, but citing weather conditions and the travel ban throughout Jefferson County, they will be off the road out of caution.

