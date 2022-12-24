Watertown CitiBus services suspended until Tuesday

Watertown's Citibus service suspended through Tuesday, December 27th.
Watertown's Citibus service suspended through Tuesday, December 27th.(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 7:24 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown CitiBus is suspending services through Monday, December 26th, 2022.

They plan to resume service on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.

CitiBus was previously scheduled not to run on Monday, December 26th in observance of the Christmas Holiday, but citing weather conditions and the travel ban throughout Jefferson County, they will be off the road out of caution.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Blizzard warning issued for Jefferson County
Travel Advisory
Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence counties issue travel advisories
File photo of the biomass facility at Fort Drum
Biomass plant that powers Fort Drum to close in March
Aerial view of Watertown Correctional Facility about a month before it closed in March 2021.
State panel makes recommendations affecting closed Watertown & Ogdensburg prisons
David Eads
Police: Watertown man sexually abused girl for years

Latest News

NYS looks at next steps for closed prisons
The winter storm has arrived- Here’s our most recent forecast!
Blast form the Past: Tree shopping in 2003
Lake and river communities battle winds and waves as the storm surges
The winter storm hit quickly, Watertown buckles down