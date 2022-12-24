Weather hazards force Indian River Rescue Squad to adapt while on an emergency call

By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Just because there’s a travel ban, work hasn’t stopped for emergency services.

Friday night, Indian River Ambulance Squad battled the storm.

The squad’s Lance Ronas tells us one call that would’ve normally taken about 7 minutes to get to took an hour due to the conditions.

En route to the hospital, they got stuck in the snow, so paramedics made contact with a doctor that walked them through preliminary care for the patient. After they were freed it took another hour before the ambulance reached the hospital.

Ronas says he’s incredibly proud of the work his team was able to do despite the conditions.

“There’s been an incredible amount of teamwork between all of the first responders that you can imagine. They’ve worked so well. I’m very proud of everybody that has had to roll out through this for sure,” said Lance Ronas, CEO of the Indian River Ambulance Squad.

Due to the weather, paramedics have also been authorized to give patients guidance over the phone so they can treat themselves if paramedics cannot reach them.

