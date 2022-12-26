150 soldiers return to Fort Drum after weather delays and re-routes

By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - After waiting and waiting because of the weather, a plane landed at Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield late Monday afternoon.

150 soldiers of the 1st Brigade Combat Team of the 10th Mountain Division are back from a deployment to the Middle East.

Expected to land late last week, the soldiers were diverted to Maryland and then to Colorado. But around 4 PM Monday, their boots back on the ground at Fort Drum.

Welcome home!

