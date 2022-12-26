Additional accumulations through Tuesday

Monday noon weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The blizzard’s over, but there’s still lake effect snow falling in parts of the north country.

And where those parts are will change from time to time.

There’s a winter storm warning for Jefferson and Lewis counties until 1 p.m. Tuesday.

A lake effect snow warning is in effect for most of St. Lawrence County until 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The hardest-hit areas could see another foot or two. That’s most likely to happen over the Tug Hill.

There’s a no-unnecessary-travel advisory for Jefferson County and a travel advisory for Lewis County

As of noon Monday, lake effect snow was spread over a wide area. It’s expected to concentrate north and stay there overnight before shifting back south Tuesday morning.

The area has racked up a decent amount of snow. Since Friday, Watertown got 41.1 inches, Henderson Harbor had 40.8, Natural Bridge had 26.4 and Copenhagen had 30.1.

Highs on Monday will be in the low 20s, on Tuesday they’ll be in the upper 20s.

There’s a 30% chance of snow Wednesday morning. Highs will be in the mid-30s.

It will be mainly dry and cloudy on Thursday, when highs will be in the low 40s.

It will be in the upper 40s on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. It will be cloudy Friday and rainy for New Year’s Even and New Year’s Day.

