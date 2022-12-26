Glenn W. Kingrey, 60, of Hermon

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Glenn W. Kingrey, 60, of Hermon, died, December 24, 2022, at Glens Falls Hospital surrounded by his family.(Source: Funeral Home)

HERMON, New York (WWNY) - Glenn W. Kingrey, 60, of Hermon, died, December 24, 2022, at Glens Falls Hospital surrounded by his family, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, entrusted with arrangements. There will a private family service at a later date. 

Glenn is survived by his brothers, Jasper Kingrey of Hermon, John and his wife Lori Kingrey of Hermon, nephews, John and his wife Vicky Kingrey, Thomas Kingrey, Jacob and his wife Amber Kingrey, a niece, Crystal and her husband Sean Sterling.

He was born on January 21, 1962, in El Campo, Texas, the son of the late Clarence and Marion Gottschald Kingrey.  He graduated from Pettus High School in Texas.   He was employed as a customer service representative at Kinney’s Drugs in Canton.

Glenn loved spending time with his family and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and scratch off tickets.

Contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to Amanda’s House, 22 Henry Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

