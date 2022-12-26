Henry David Thompson “Kaniehtanoron”, 78, of Akwesasne

Henry David Thompson “Kaniehtanoron”, Wolf Clan, 78, of 13 McComber Road South, Cornwall Island, journeyed back to the Spirit World on Friday morning, December 23, 2022 at Cornwall Community Hospital. (Source: Funeral Home)

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Henry David Thompson “Kaniehtanoron”, Wolf Clan, 78, of 13 McComber Road South, Cornwall Island, journeyed back to the Spirit World on Friday morning, December 23, 2022 at Cornwall Community Hospital.

Henry was born on February 17, 1944, on St. Regis Island, the son of the late Joseph and Harriet (Hopps) Thompson and attended Island Day School. On June 24, 1966, he married Mary Adams, they were blessed with 3 children before their divorce. He later had three more children with his companion Geraldine Johnson.

Henry was a lifelong farmer and also worked for Driscoll Masonry for 37 years. He was a member of the Mohawk Nation Longhouse and the Akwesasne Death Benefits. He was an avid supporter of lacrosse as both a player when younger and watching it more recently. He also enjoyed moose hunting and greatly enjoyed resting and relaxing on his front porch.

Henry is survived by his companion of many years, Sarah Leaf; his children, Wanita Thompson of Cornwall Island; Conway and Tasha Thompson of Cornwall Island; Gordon and Tracy Thompson of Massena; Anna Thompson of Cornwall Island; Dwayne and Carrie Thompson of Brasher Falls; and Christopher and Faith Thompson of Hogansburg; his grandchildren, Thomas and Brandon Thompson, Karakwakta, Tehatenonwaratons, and Tehaienkwarentos Thompson, Kyle Roundpoint, Tyler and Kyra Thompson, Tewentenhawihtha, Rohahehs, and Charles Raroniaronnions Aldrich, Rathetonni Thompson, Shayla and Tori Thompson, and Laila and Henry Thompson; 9 great grandchildren; and his fur babies, Blue, Lucy and “his favorite” Poncho.

He is also survived by his sisters, Cecelia David, Marie (Bob) Thompson, Alice (Alex)Thompson-Akiwenzie, and Glenda (Ken) Terrance; his brothers, Ernest (Beth), Harry (Holly), and Howard Thompson; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Abraham Thompson; sister-in-law, Mildred Thompson; brothers-in-law, Thomas David and Paul Terrance.

Friends may call at his home, 13 McComber Road South, beginning on Monday at 5:00 PM until 9:00 AM on Wednesday. Funeral services will be held Wednesday 11:00 AM at the Mohawk Nation Longhouse with burial to follow in Longhouse Cemetery on Cornwall Island.

