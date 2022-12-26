Joseph E. Locy, 61, of Carthage

Joseph E. Locy, 61, passed away at his home on Friday, December 23rd with his family and pets by his side. (Source: Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Joseph E. Locy, 61, passed away at his home on Friday, December 23rd with his family and pets by his side.

Joe had been working at Fort Drum Range for the last 27 years. He enjoyed his work very much and everyone that he worked with.

Joe always had music in his life and enjoyed going to concerts. He occasionally would DJ for family events. In his spare time Joe enjoyed raising animals, chickens, ducks, geese, rabbits, and even a pig.

He is survived by his wife, Jean, Carthage; 2 sons, Robert, Ohio; Joseph, Carthage; his father, Paul Locy, Sr., Brownville; 3 brothers, Paul, Washington; Robert, Point Salubrious; David, Theresa; 2 sisters, Cathy Taylor, Black River; and Lisa, Arizona.

Joe was predeceased by his mother, Arlene Locy, 5 granddaughters, a step-grandson, and his brother James Byington.

There will be a celebration of life on his birthday, Sunday, February 26, 2023, at the Black River Legion, Black River, NY at a time to be announced.

Joe will be deeply missed. “Godspeed”

