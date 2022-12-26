Many rescued by sled as storm conditions made travel challenging

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sunday, the winter storm really intensified over State Routes 12E and 12F heading from Watertown west, toward Limerick and the General Brown High School and over by the Watertown Airport.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department says they had to break out the snow sled to make rescues.

One of the stuck trucks belonged to a utility crew. It got stuck while trying to fix a power problem.

There were reports of many cars of the road in this area, too, but most of that was cleaned up Sunday night.

