Mary “Ann” Hornig, 92, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Mary “Ann” Hornig, 92, of Fairview Drive, Lowville, passed away Sunday evening, December 25, 2022, at Lewis County Health System Hospital.

A funeral Mass will be said at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, December 30, 2022 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Lowville, with Rev. Douglas Decker, Pastor, officiating. Spring burial will be in St. Stephen’s Cemetery, Croghan. A luncheon at the Lowville VFW will be held immediately following the funeral Mass. Any food donations may be taken directly to the VFW after 10:00 a.m. on Friday. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ann’s memory may be made to Friends of Lewis County Hospice, P.O. Box 266, Lowville, NY 13367; or to the Catholic Community of St. Peter’s, St. Mary’s and St. Hedwig’s, 5457 Shady Ave., Lowville, NY 13367. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.

Surviving are five children, William J. Hornig Jr. (Sheri) of Lowville; Linda Hornig of Lowville; Elizabeth Hornig of Lowville; Susan Purvines (Michael) of Lowville; Richard Hornig (Danielle) of Harrisville; a brother-in-law, Neil Lyng of Lowville; five grandchildren, Jackie Blunt (Ian), Kelly Purvines, John Purvines (Emily), André Hornig (Madison), Megan Clark (Paul); five great-grandchildren, Harrison and Collins Blunt, Casen Hornig, Madison and Kenzi Clark; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her husband, William Hornig, Sr., and by a sister, Nancy Lyng.

Mary Ann was born on March 8, 1930 in Croghan, a daughter of the late Richard and Genevieve André Burkhard. She graduated in 1947 from Father Leo Memorial School in Croghan. Ann received her three year nursing diploma from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in 1950, and also attended SUNY Oswego for additional credits. She took additional coursework to become a certified CPR instructor. On September 4, 1954, she married William J. Hornig at the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception in Syracuse, NY. Mr. Hornig passed away on November 8, 2009. The couple made their home in Syracuse until moving to Lowville in 1973. Prior to moving to Lowville, she was employed in Syracuse hospitals and taught LPNs in the Manpower program. After moving to Lowville, Mrs. Hornig worked in the In-service Department at Lewis County General Hospital. From 1976 until her retirement in 1991, she worked for Jefferson – Lewis B.O.C.E.S. as a nursing instructor for Secondary and Adult Practical Nursing/Nursing Assistant Programs.

Ann was a communicant of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Lowville. She was a lifetime member of the Lewis County Memorial Post 6912 VFW Auxiliary and the NYS Teachers Association. Ann was a former member of the Tug Hill Quilters and the Friday Night Lassie bowling league. She enjoyed crocheting, reading, bingo at the casino, playing euchre, and jig saw puzzles. Most of all, Ann enjoyed spending time with her family.

