North country kids share the meaning of Christmas

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Christmastime is made even more magical through the eyes of a child. Students at Copenhagen Central were ready to welcome Santa Claus.

“Santa Claus comes on Christmas!” Mason Davis said.

“He works with the elves,” Micaiah Mendes said.

“He lives in the North Pole,” said Hudson Scott.

“He brings joy to the whole town, and he brings presents,” Foster Randall said.

“I’m hoping for a teddy bear Care Bear,” Elyse Graban said.

It’s fun to open presents, but the kids know what else matters on Christmas.

“Christmas is mostly about Jesus getting born,” Mason Davis said. “Christmas is when Jesus got born.”

“When it’s Christmas, you feel happy and excited because you’re with your family and you can play in the snow and you have pretty decorations around your house,” Elyse Graban said, “and Santa gives you a bunch of presents.”

There’s a certain magic in giving, too.

“It’s fun to get, but it’s even more fun to give,” Galena Spratt said.

And the giving feels good.

“I feel happy, and they might feel happy, too.” Mason Davis said.

And these experts will tell you, it’s not about what’s under the tree, it’s about who’s around it.

“So, something besides the presents are just putting up the tree with family, spending time with family, just activities with family and spending time with friends,” Evelyna Hawng said

“If you’re visiting someone far away, you can’t stay there forever, be sure to cherish the time you have,” Galena Spratt said.

So, this holiday season, take it from these guys: eat the cookies, sing the songs, and be merry.

“Merry Christmas,” said Foster Randall.

“Have a happy new year,” Galena Spratt said.

“Merry Christmas and happy holidays, everyone,” said Elyse Graban.

