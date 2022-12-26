Residents are taking it one day at a time as they shovel out in Limerick

By Sandy Torres
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMERICK, New York (WWNY) - In Limerick, one man says after storm like this you have to take it one day at a time.

After plows came through at the intersection of State Routes 180 and 12E, snow built up too high for some to clear with simple equipment like a shovel, or even a blower.

Leonard Cooper got a helping hand from his neighbor.

“He is a wonderful man, he always helps us out whenever we need to. I mean, he has the big machine, I just have the blower. But you know, it’s good to have neighbors that look out for each other. Every year it gets either worse or sustainable. This is what is all about, but you know we take it one day at a time,” said Cooper.

And as they cleaned out their driveways, others down the road were digging out their cars, stranded during the storm on Route 12E.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The situation in St. Lawrence County is amplified compared to Jefferson County. We spoke with...
States of Emergency and travel bans still in effect - A look at the difficult conditions
The blizzard of ‘22: A snowstorm that will be remembered, if not in the history books,...
The blizzard of ‘22: A storm to be remembered
As the storm shifted direction, driveways and sidewalks in Watertown got busy.
4:30pm Sunday: Travel ban still in effect for Jefferson County.
Recapping the blizzard of '22
Recapping the blizzard of ‘22: It’s a lot of snow
Travel Advisory
Travel bans replaced by travel advisories

Latest News

Watertown plow drivers and residents look to catch their breath during clean up
It was “total chaos” in Brier Hill
Your Turn: Electric vehicles, golf club legal action & FISU preps
Holiday family time spent digging out in Philadelphia
Many rescued by sled as storm conditions made travel challenging