Residents are taking it one day at a time as they shovel out in Limerick

LIMERICK, New York (WWNY) - In Limerick, one man says after storm like this you have to take it one day at a time.

After plows came through at the intersection of State Routes 180 and 12E, snow built up too high for some to clear with simple equipment like a shovel, or even a blower.

Leonard Cooper got a helping hand from his neighbor.

“He is a wonderful man, he always helps us out whenever we need to. I mean, he has the big machine, I just have the blower. But you know, it’s good to have neighbors that look out for each other. Every year it gets either worse or sustainable. This is what is all about, but you know we take it one day at a time,” said Cooper.

And as they cleaned out their driveways, others down the road were digging out their cars, stranded during the storm on Route 12E.

