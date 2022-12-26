Sean P. Lyng, 45, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sean P. Lyng, 45, Watertown, passed away Christmas Day 2022 in the Samaritan Medical Center.

Calling hours and funeral mass are scheduled after the first of January at dates and times to be determined. A complete obituary will follow.

Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.

