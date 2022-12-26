Travel bans replaced by no-unnecessary-travel advisories

(WWNY) - Travel bans were lifted across the north country, but authorities are still encouraging people to stay off the roads unless it’s absolutely essential.

Sheriff’s offices in Jefferson and Lewis counties have issued no-unnecessary-travel advisories.

They say blowing and drifting snow and high snowbanks are making driving hazardous because of limited visibility and slippery roads.

Also, cleanup and recovery efforts will create additional hazards to anyone out driving.

