Weather alerts still in effect across the north country

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lake effect snow is still falling on parts of the north country.

After spending much of the weekend in northern Jefferson County and southwestern St. Lawrence County, the lake effect band has shifted south and was mainly south of Watertown Monday morning.

Parts of the Tug Hill in southern Jefferson County and southern and mid-Lewis County — and into the Adirondacks — could get another 4 to 8 inches Monday and a possible 5-9 inches overnight.

A winter storm warning remains in effect in Lewis and Jefferson counties until 1 p.m. Tuesday.

A lake effect snow warning is in effect for all but the northern tip of St. Lawrence County until 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Places outside the lake effect could see some light snow Monday and Tuesday.

Highs will be in the low 20s on Monday and the upper 20s on Tuesday.

There’s a 30% chance of snow on Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid-30s.

It warms up through the rest of the week. The weekend will be rainy with highs in the upper 40s.

