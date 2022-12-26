What was it like for you? Viewers send us storm-related pics

Viewers' storm pics
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 7:44 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WWNY) - The snow and wind made up the weekend’s blizzard, but for those who live along Lake Ontario or the St. Lawrence River, ice added to the wintry landscape.

Stephanie Hagelin sent us a picture on Christmas Day from Point Peninsula showing ice that built up next to a sign from splashing waves along the shoreline. With the highs winds and cold, mother nature was able to create ice sculpture of her own.

Judi Questel sent us a picture of drifting snow from the Ogdensburg and Oswegatchie area. The snow pushed into her home’s back door.

For some who weren’t in the storm, they could see it.

Laura Kinnie sent in a picture showing the edge of the storm. She was on Three Mile Point in Chaumont. The picture shows how intense that lake effect snow band was, and how you can be just outside of the lake effect snow band and have clear conditions.

If you have storm pictures — or pictures of anything — just Send It To 7 on our website. There’s also a link on our mobile app.

You can check out our Christmas Storm 2022 gallery below.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The situation in St. Lawrence County is amplified compared to Jefferson County. We spoke with...
States of Emergency and travel bans still in effect - A look at the difficult conditions
The blizzard of ‘22: A snowstorm that will be remembered, if not in the history books,...
The blizzard of ‘22: A storm to be remembered
As the storm shifted direction, driveways and sidewalks in Watertown got busy.
4:30pm Sunday: Travel ban still in effect for Jefferson County.
The drive north on Interstate 81 at 7 AM Saturday morning- Seeing 20 feet in front of you was...
Treacherous traveling leaves many stranded and scrambling in Alex Bay
It only took 3 minutes for the city to be swallowed up by the storm, catching people by surprise.
Jefferson County: State of Emergency declared - TRAVEL BAN

Latest News

Travel Advisory
Travel bans replaced by no-unnecessary-travel advisories
Wake Up Weather
Weather alerts still in effect across the north country
Recapping the blizzard of '22
Recapping the blizzard of ‘22: It’s a lot of snow
Hammond Fire Chief Lenny Bickelhaupt points out where dozens of stranded motorists found refuge...
Helping stranded motorists: Hammond community steps up