What was it like for you? Viewers send us storm-related pics

(WWNY) - The snow and wind made up the weekend’s blizzard, but for those who live along Lake Ontario or the St. Lawrence River, ice added to the wintry landscape.

Stephanie Hagelin sent us a picture on Christmas Day from Point Peninsula showing ice that built up next to a sign from splashing waves along the shoreline. With the highs winds and cold, mother nature was able to create ice sculpture of her own.

Judi Questel sent us a picture of drifting snow from the Ogdensburg and Oswegatchie area. The snow pushed into her home’s back door.

For some who weren’t in the storm, they could see it.

Laura Kinnie sent in a picture showing the edge of the storm. She was on Three Mile Point in Chaumont. The picture shows how intense that lake effect snow band was, and how you can be just outside of the lake effect snow band and have clear conditions.

