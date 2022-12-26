Your Turn: Electric vehicles, golf club legal action & FISU preps

By Diane Rutherford
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Viewers shared their views on state electric vehicle goals, Watertown’s mayor urging lawsuits over the Watertown Golf Club purchase, and getting a college dorm ready for international athletes.

Driving an electric vehicle by 2035? Making your home fully electric by 2030? This is the state’s goal. Local officials say it’s unrealistic. We asked what you think:

They aren’t talking about building up the grid. They’re just talking about mandating EVs and electric heat. Where is the power supposed to come from?

Bret Martin

It’s time we start working towards this. It’s been talked about for decades...If we don’t take action, our grandchildren will suffer.

Shawna Sierra Galloway

Watertown’s mayor is encouraging residents to pursue legal action over the city’s controversial purchase of the Watertown Golf Club:

I think it needs to be done. It’s irresponsible to pay nearly $3 million over assessment and accept the values Mike Lundy put on his own items.

Candy Godfrey

So, this fool wants the people to file a lawsuit, with their own money, against the city so their taxpayer dollars can be used to fight back on behalf of the city...Great idea.

Michael Paul Diesel

Knowles Hall at SUNY Potsdam has been undergoing renovations at the state’s expense. It’s all for next month’s FISU World University Games:

Shouldn’t these dorms already be in top shape for the students paying thousands to go to school there?

Kim Bell

Let’s focus on showcasing the North Country for all these visitors. Great for the economy and great for St. Lawrence County!

Susan Shene

