Academic All-Star: Trent Miller

By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Trent Miller from Morristown is this week’s Academic All-Star.

The senior is first in his class and has a grade point average of 97.

He’s a member of band, chorus, and the National Honor Society, of which he’s president.

He hopes to attend SUNY Canton, SUNY Potsdam, St. Lawrence University, or Clarkson University. He plans to study cybersecurity or computer science.

You can watch the video above to see his interview on 7 News At Noon.

