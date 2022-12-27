Alan W. Wright, 87, of Watertown, NY, passed away December 21, 2022 at Our Lady of Lourdes Memorial Hospital in Binghamton, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Alan W. Wright, 87, of Watertown, NY, passed away December 21, 2022 at Our Lady of Lourdes Memorial Hospital in Binghamton, NY.

He was born on June 18, 1935, in Black River, NY, son of John and Helen (Hadley) Wright and he graduated from Black River High School where he played baseball, basketball, and football.

Alan worked for Russell Finch in Black River as a lumberjack for 30 years. He often reminisced about his work clearing the land for the construction of I81. He then worked at the State Office Building in Watertown as a maintenance worker for 25 years up until he retired.

He married Shirley Topping on June 11, 1959 at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. The couple resided in Watertown where Shirley was a beautician out of their home for 30 years. She passed away on December 6, 2014.

Alan enjoyed spending time at his camp on Lake Ontario with his family and friends, snowmobiling, driving his Arctic Cat side-by-side, gardening, and manicuring his lawn. He had a great love for animals and adored spending time with his children and grandchildren. His last days were spent surrounded with love in the country with his son George’s family, where he was able to continue to tell his stories, take trips, eat good food, and mow a bigger lawn as many times as he’d like.

Among his survivors are his three sons and two daughters-in-law, Daniel A. Wright, Redwood, NY, Stephen (Karen) Wright, Adams Center, NY and George H. (Robin) Wright, Harpursville, NY; 4 grandchildren, Jessica A. (Logan) Mills, Nichole (Leo) LeMay, Sophia Wright and Nathaniel A. Wright; two great grandchildren, Aria and Nora; a brother, George Wright, Pulaski, NY; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he is predeceased by a son, John Wright and two brothers Donald and Jack Wright.

Calling hours will be held 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, January 2nd at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home 117 N. Massey St., Watertown.

The funeral service will immediately follow the calling hours on Monday at 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be held in the Sanford Corners Cemetery in the spring.

Donations may be made to The Nature Conservancy.

Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.