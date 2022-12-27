Ashley R. Lessard-Neron, 39, formerly of Watertown

Ashley R. Lessard-Neron, 39, of Savannah, GA, and formerly of Watertown, NY, passed away December 24, 2022 in Watertown, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

SAVANNAH, Georgia (WWNY) - Ashley R. Lessard-Neron, 39, of Savannah, GA, and formerly of Watertown, NY, passed away December 24, 2022 in Watertown, NY.

She was born on March 7, 1983 in Watertown, NY, daughter of the late Clinton Maxfield and late Kathy Robinson and she attended Watertown High School. Following school she received her certificate as an LPN from BOCES. She then worked at Mercy Hospital as an LPN up until the hospital closed. She married Carolyne M. Lessard-Neron, who serves in the US Army, on April 15, 2015 in Watertown. The couple were stationed at Fort Belvoir in Virginia from 2018 until 2022. They are currently stationed at Hunter Army AirField in Savannah, Georgia.

Ashley was always helping and guiding people, being a sounding board to many. She was a trivia buff and a ferocious skip-bo and phase ten player. She loved to learn anything in the medical field. She had a way to make Wal-Mart look like Gucci and always carried herself with class. Most of all she loved spending time with her family.

Among her survivors are her wife Carolyne M. Lessard-Neron; two children, Jaylin and Naijah Roberson; Savannah, GA, a grandson, Khari Roberson, Watertown, NY; three sisters, Kialha Hazlett, Watertown, NY, Audrey Maxfield Brasheer husband Ron Brasheer, Atlanta, GA and Susan Maxfield, Denver, CO; two brothers, Arthur Robinson and his husband, Andrew Baldwin, San Antonio, TX and Eric Robinson and his companion Abby Wright, Newport, KY; and a niece and two nephews.

Calling hours will be held 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, December 30th at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home 117 N. Massey St., Watertown.

The funeral service will immediately follow on Friday at 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home. A Celebration of Life will follow the service to be determined.

Donations may be made to Mental Health America https://www.mhanational.org/

