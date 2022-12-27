Donald H. “Don” Shanahan, 85, of Russell

RUSSELL, New York (WWNY) - Donald H. “Don” Shanahan, 85, of County Route 27, Russell, died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, December 22, 2022.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the Spring.

Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton is handling arrangements.

Don was born May 23, 1937 in Smithfield, NY and was a son of the late Francis “Bill” and Margaret (Russ) Shanahan.  He graduated Cazenovia High School in 1957 and enlisted in the US Marine Corp during the Korean Conflict.  He served honorably from May 9, 1958 to January 31, 1962.

Don retired from Yellow Freight, Syracuse as a truck driver and had 35 years as a member of the Teamsters Union.

On October 9, 1987 he married his beloved Clara Mae Baxter in Chittenango, NY.  Clara passed July 1, 2022.  The couple lovingly raised their blended family as well as fostering over 30 children in Madison County, NY through the years.  The couple moved to Russel in 2007.

Don was a charter member and life member of the Emerald City Marine Corp League in Chittenango; member of the Cazenovia Fire Department; and volunteered for many years for Toys for Tots in Madison County.

Surviving are five children- Kathleen (Ron) Graham of Morrisville, Shawn (Nancy) Shanahan of Philadelphia, PA, Bridgette (Mike) Bordell of Chittenango, Erin Loope of Chittenango and Megan Shanahan of Chittenango; four step-children- Joyce (Donald) Petrie Sills,  Dana Chiasson, Andre Chiasson and Mary (Brain) Chiasson Shanahan; 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, Clara, he was predeceased by a daughter Molly (Chris) Morency; grandson Joseph Morency; and stepson Glen TenEyck.

Don always saw the humor in any situation, he could make a bad time good with his quick wit and great sense of humor.

A special thank you to his caretaker Courtney Jeanette and his favorite neighbor, Robyn McCormick.

Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org

