Donna M. Locke-Sova, 71, of Norfolk

Donna M. Locke-Sova, 71, passed away December 25, 2022, at University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, VT. (Source: Funeral Home)

NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Donna M. Locke-Sova, 71, passed away December 25, 2022, at University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, VT. Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop, where visitation will be held Friday, December 30th from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8. A graveside service will be held in the spring at Fairview Cemetery in Brasher Falls.

Donna was born on June 17, 1951, in Potsdam, daughter of Donald K. and Jane M. (Murray) Locke. She graduated from St. Lawrence Central School. She married Glenn V. Sova on June 15, 1996, at the Brasher Falls United Methodist Church. Before her retirement, Donna worked at Kinney Drugs in Massena.

Donna loved to laugh and have a good time when family (especially her nieces and nephews) got together at Sue’s house. She was the “fun Aunt”. They always requested that she make her famous taco dip and potato salad. How many 71-year-old women are obsessed with Bruno Mars? Donna was! She often talked about his concert. She enjoyed playing Words With Friends, especially with her niece-in-law, Rachele. When Donna was young, she and her sister, Sue, were in high demand to tap dance at the functions around the area. She was a member of the CSEA bowling team with her sister who was a CSEA member. She will be missed, but she is no longer in pain.

Donna is survived by her husband, Glenn; a daughter, Mariann Amodio of Clifton Park, her step-daughters, Sara Sova Derouchia of North Carolina and Rachele Sova Oswell of Lawrenceville, her father, Donald Locke of Brasher Falls, her mother-in-law, Margaret Sova of Brasher Falls, her siblings, Barbara and Ronald Paradis of New Hartford, Susan Murphy of Brasher Falls and Murray and Linda Locke of Liverpool; six step-grandchildren, Madysen, Maverick, Violet, Xavier, Sam, and Wyatt. She was predeceased by her mother, Jane, and brother-in-law, Robert Murphy.

Memories can be shared online with her family at www.hammillfh.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.