Egg prices jumped nearly 50% in 2022, data shows

One reason for the increase was a deadly avian flu that reduced poultry flocks, specifically...
One reason for the increase was a deadly avian flu that reduced poultry flocks, specifically turkeys and egg-laying hens.(Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - While several grocery store items became more expensive this past year, nothing comes close to the rise in egg prices.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics says the price of eggs jumped 49 percent in 2022 through November, not adjusted for seasonal swings.

One reason for the increase was a deadly avian flu that reduced poultry flocks, specifically turkeys and egg-laying hens.

Rising feed and energy costs for producers, as well as high demand, also factored into the price increase.

Experts think the peak has passed, but consumers should expect to pay more for eggs until the conditions improve.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recapping the blizzard of '22
Recapping the blizzard of ‘22: It’s a lot of snow
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department says they had to break out the snow sled to make...
Many rescued by sled as storm conditions made travel challenging
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Travel Advisory
Travel bans replaced by travel advisories
Wake Up Weather
Weather alerts still in effect across the north country

Latest News

Maryland kayakers helped rescue a pilot.
Rescuers use kayaks to reach pilot after crash in icy creek
Overall, Henderson Harbor received 46.3 inches of snow during the storm.
A high snow total in Henderson, though winds make cleanup manageable
A Venezuelan migrant warms her hands over a campfire outside her makeshift tent, refusing to be...
Supreme Court keeps immigration limits in place indefinitely
If you were a driver who became stranded on the side of the road in Jefferson County and now...
My car was stranded during the storm, where is it now?