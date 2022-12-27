Everyone got out safe in a Christmas Day fire in the Cape

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Nicholas St. Onge is cleaning up after his Huff Road home was damaged by a Christmas Day fire.

Debris is scattered throughout the home.

“I don’t care about any of that stuff right now,” said St. Onge.

Nicholas says he was sitting down on Christmas Day when he noticed a flame coming from a propane tank and it quickly ran up the wall.

“Shat happened with the house is that it got between the walls , so there’s layer of siding there, there’s black marks,” said St. Onge.

His priority right now is to get the house cleaned up.

“Not the best Christmas we’ve ever seen, but hopefully it only gets better from here,” said St. Onge.

His wife Katelin says she’s glad to be safe and is thankful for the help.

“We just want to say thank you for the quick response of the Cape Fire Department, being able to get all my animals out,” said Katelin St. Onge.

Cape Vincent Fire Department Chief Bill Gould says the fire spread quickly and it took more than 3 hours to put it out. Cape Vincent had help from Three Mile Bay and Alexandria Bay fire departments.

Gould says the home suffered a lot of water damage. Meanwhile the St. Onge’s aren’t staying at the home.

