Francis E. Scovel, 65, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Francis E. Scovel, 65 passed away on Saturday, December 24th at the Samaritan Medical Center where he had been a patient.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, December 31st at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home with Rev. Frank Natalie, M.S.C. officiating. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 11:00 am until the time of the service at the funeral home. Spring burial will be in North Watertown Cemetery.

Born in Watertown, NY on September 12, 1957, he was the son of the late Hubert and Eva Brimmer Scovel.

Francis worked for several years at Production Unlimited, a job that he thoroughly enjoyed and loved all his work family. He was on the ARC Jefferson – St. Lawrence Production Unlimited Advisory Board and was involved in fundraising to help raise money for the group and was awarded the Goslin Award for the NYS Industries for the Disabled.

Surviving are his siblings, James and Martha Scovel, Watertown; Susan and Harry Schermerhorn, Carthage; John Scovel and companion Lisa Shelmidine, Adams and several nieces and nephews. Also surviving are his 2 roommates who he was very close to.

Beside his parents he was predeceased by his 2 brothers, Donald, and Terry Scovel.

Francis was an outgoing person who enjoyed movies in the park, taking day trips with Happy Trails, going out to eat with family and friends, attending church 2 nights a week where he would go to religious classes. He was a huge country music fan and enjoyed going to the concerts. Some of his favorite singers were Charlie Pride, Loretta Lynn, and Toby Keith.

He was a fan of all SU sports, racing, watching home improvement shows, movies and the news.

Francis will be missed dearly by all that knew him.

