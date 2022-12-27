Gouverneur community works together to dig out hydrants

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Late Tuesday morning in Gouverneur, plow crews made their way back temporarily to the Village Public Works Department for a well needed rest.

Since Friday afternoon, crews have been cleaning village streets and sidewalks.

What’s not cleared are fire hydrants. It brings a plea from the fire department and mayor for residents to help dig them out!

“The sooner the better. For the safety of all, we suggest three feet of circumference so that the fire department can properly access it once they get to the scene of a potential fire,” said Gouverneur Mayor Ron McDougall.

To call this snow storm a light dusting would be an understatement. More than four feet of snow have fallen in Gouverneur, and that’s not counting the other communities in St. Lawrence County.

“This is the most snow, like I said, that we’ve had in one time, in one storm that I can ever remember in my 23 years that I’ve been here,” said Terry Simmons, Superintendent of the Gouverneur Public Works Department.

While the Public Works Department took a brief break, other residents were busy plowing snow off the sidewalks and driveways.

“I’m originally from the Buffalo area, so back in the seventies we used to see feet of snow every winter,” said Naaman Lowry, Trustee of the Gouverneur First United Methodist Church.

The Gouverneur community working together to clean up after a major winter storm and remembering to do things to keep people safe.

